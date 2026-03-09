Post about Toby Carvery giveaway is fake

A Facebook post falsely claims that Toby Carvery is giving away a “free carvery for two” to anyone who comments “roast” on the post. This is supposedly to celebrate 40 years of the chain.

But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer.

The post claims to be from Jack Foreman, who it says is “Toby CEO”. But the CEO for Mitchells & Butlers is Phil Urban. Searches for “Jack Foreman” returned no results connected with either company name.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We’ve fact checked other posts claiming to offer Toby Carvery deals here.