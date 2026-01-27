Shein isn’t giving away a free box of clothes to people who fill out a survey
Facebook posts and adverts claim that the fashion brand Shein is giving away free boxes of clothing.
They claim that “all you need to do is write a short review or fill out a quick survey, and they’ll send you a whole box of clothes – you just pay for the shipping,” and then share a link to the apparent survey.
The posts include photos supposedly showing cardboard boxes containing Shein products.
But Shein confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.
We’ve previously checked other posts promoting a similar fake Shein giveaway.
If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels—these will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and a longer posting history.