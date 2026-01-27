Shein isn’t giving away a free box of clothes to people who fill out a survey

27 January 2026

Facebook posts and adverts claim that the fashion brand Shein is giving away free boxes of clothing.

They claim that “all you need to do is write a short review or fill out a quick survey, and they’ll send you a whole box of clothes – you just pay for the shipping,” and then share a link to the apparent survey.

The posts include photos supposedly showing cardboard boxes containing Shein products.

But Shein confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

We’ve previously checked other posts promoting a similar fake Shein giveaway.

If an offer seems too good to be true, check whether it has been shared by the company’s official channels—these will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and a longer posting history.

