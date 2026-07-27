Fake Currys smartphone offer circulating online

A Facebook post claiming those over 25 can claim a free phone from Currys by completing a survey is not genuine.

It says: “My daughter works at Currys and just told me about a summer promotion: if you're over 25, you can complete a short survey and get the Samsung S25 Ultra almost free.”

A spokesperson for Currys confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the company.

A comment on the post links to a website with the Currys logo that asks for personal details, but this is not the retailer’s official website.