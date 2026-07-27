Fake Currys smartphone offer circulating online
A Facebook post claiming those over 25 can claim a free phone from Currys by completing a survey is not genuine.
It says: “My daughter works at Currys and just told me about a summer promotion: if you're over 25, you can complete a short survey and get the Samsung S25 Ultra almost free.”
A spokesperson for Currys confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the company.
A comment on the post links to a website with the Currys logo that asks for personal details, but this is not the retailer’s official website.
We've written about other fake deals supposedly from Currys shared on social media.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for Currys confirmed this is not a genuine offer.