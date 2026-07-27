TUI is not giving away free ‘summer gift sets’ to people who complete a survey
Social media posts falsely claim travel company TUI is giving away free gift sets to those who complete a survey.
One post says: “Don’t miss out: TUI is giving away a large summer set completely free — but only until the end of July,” while another says: “Receive your exclusive TUI Summer Gift Set by completing a short survey on our website”.
But a spokesperson for TUI says these are not genuine promotions associated with the company.
Both posts include videos of women holding the gift sets, but their overly smooth appearance and blurring around the mouths are signs the clips have likely been created with AI, which you can read more about in our guide.
If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for TUI confirmed these are not genuine offers associated with the company.