TUI is not giving away free ‘summer gift sets’ to people who complete a survey

Social media posts falsely claim travel company TUI is giving away free gift sets to those who complete a survey.

One post says: “Don’t miss out: TUI is giving away a large summer set completely free — but only until the end of July,” while another says: “Receive your exclusive TUI Summer Gift Set by completing a short survey on our website”.

But a spokesperson for TUI says these are not genuine promotions associated with the company.

Both posts include videos of women holding the gift sets, but their overly smooth appearance and blurring around the mouths are signs the clips have likely been created with AI, which you can read more about in our guide.