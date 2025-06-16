A fake offer for cheap garden soil from B&Q is circulating on Facebook

We’ve seen a number of posts on Facebook, some with many comments and shares, are falsely claiming that the DIY chain B&Q is offering people large quantities of cheap or free garden soil or potting mix if they click a link or complete a survey.

This is not true. The company confirmed with Full Fact that this is not a genuine B&Q offer.

The posts come in a range of slightly different versions, often with different photographs. Sometimes the product is available for under £10 or £3. Sometimes no price is mentioned. Sometimes it’s a “special programme just for people over 50”. Sometimes the offer is supposedly available “if you’re over 40”.

One example says: “My daughter, who works at B&Q (she’s in customer support), told me something delightful the other day - If you’re over 50, you can fill out a short form to snag a whole 60 bags of All Purpose Garden Soil for under 10 quid! They’re clearing out stock to make room for their new summer range, and this offer is their way of giving a little something back to the over-50 community. I’ve always enjoyed pottering around in the garden, and this soil is top quality - rich, fresh, and just right for everything from veg to flowers. I figured I’d give it a go, answered a few quick questions, and all 60 bags arrived in a pallet just a few days later. I’ve popped the link below and in the comments if you fancy giving it a try. It only takes a minute, and if you’ve got green fingers like me, it’s definitely worth it!”

But the links on these posts either don’t work or take people to a page that is not part of B&Q’s official website.

In a post on its official Facebook account on 10 June, B&Q warned customers about the posts, saying: “We’re aware of a scam currently circulating on Facebook that falsely purports to be from B&Q and offering a compost deal in return for completion of a survey that includes a request for personal financial details.

“If you come across any posts or profiles promoting this offer or any similar scams, do not enter your credit/debit card details or bank details and please report them immediately to Action Fraud…

“Please remember, all legitimate offers from B&Q are communicated through our official social media channels or listed directly on our website www.diy.com. Thank you.”

We often find posts on social media promoting nonexistent special offers from retailers.

It is always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to look at whether an offer has been shared by a company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.