Post promoting Cadbury Dairy Milk box deal is fake

A post circulating on social media claims you can receive a Dairy Milk box from Cadbury for £10 by filling out a form. But this is not a genuine offer from the chocolate company.

The post says: “My daughter works at Cadbury and just let me in on the sweetest little offer - you can pick up a Cadbury Dairy Milk Box for just £10.”

A spokesperson for Cadbury’s parent company Mondelez International told Full Fact: “We’ve been made aware of fake online posts claiming to be giving users free Cadbury gifts by completing a form. We can confirm this has not been generated by us, and is not a real Cadbury promotion”.

Cadbury has previously warned about misleading Facebook posts like this, advising people to be “be careful when engaging with any offers of this nature from pages that don’t have an official blue tick verification.”