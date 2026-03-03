JD Sports is not offering Nike trainers for £3

Posts on Facebook have claimed that you can get a pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers for £3 from JD Sports if you fill out a short questionnaire.

This is false. JD Sports has confirmed that this is not a real offer.

The posts either claim that the author recently visited JD Sports or that their daughter works there. In one example, the post says: “My daughter works at JD Sports, and she told me something most people have no idea about: if you fill out a quick form, you can get Nike Air Force 1s for just £3.”

The author of the post includes a link in the comments which does not go to the JD Sports website.