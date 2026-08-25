Toby Carvery isn’t giving away free roasts to people who like or share posts on Facebook

Facebook posts claiming Toby Carvery restaurants are giving away a “free carvery for two” or “free Sunday roasts for four” are not genuine.

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact that these offers aren’t real, and that official Toby Carvery deals will only appear on the brand’s verified social media channels.

One of the posts claims to be from Darren Whitfield, who is supposedly “general manager of Toby Carvery”, while another is from Laura Jenkins, supposedly the “managing director” of the restaurant chain. We couldn’t find any evidence people with these names hold these positions at the company.

Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We’ve fact checked other posts claiming to offer Toby Carvery deals, as well as a number of offers supposedly tied to other retailers.