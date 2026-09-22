Toby Carvery isn’t giving away free carvery on Facebook to celebrate ‘National Spud Week’

A Facebook video that appears to show a member of staff at Toby Carvery saying the restaurant chain is giving away a “free carvery for two” is not genuine.

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company Mitchells & Butlers told Full Fact that this offer isn’t real and that any genuine deals would appear on its website and verified social media channels.

The video features a woman wearing Toby Carvery-branded clothing. She claims that the chain is celebrating “National Spud Week” by offering a free carvery for two for “everyone who hits the like and says ‘spuds’ in the comments”.

The clip contains an invisible SynthID watermark in both the audio and video indicating it was made with Google’s AI tools.

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Posts offering fake deals are common on Facebook and it's worth checking verified channels if a deal seems too good to be true.