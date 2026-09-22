No, Currys isn’t giving away KitchenAid mixers for £10

A Facebook post is falsely claiming that people can get a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer from Currys for £10 by filling out a form on the retailer’s website.

The post states: “My sister works at Currys and she told me something not many people know: if you fill out a short form on their website, you can get a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 for just £10!”

But Currys has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the company.

The post includes a link which appears to direct users to the survey, but the URL is different to Currys’ official website.

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Full Fact regularly fact checks supposed offers from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.