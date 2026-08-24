24 August 2026 Quick check

Fake Currys JBL speaker offers shared on Facebook

By Nasim Asl • Shopping • 1 min

Facebook posts have falsely claimed people can buy a JBL PartyBox speaker from Currys “for just a few quid” or “almost nothing” if they take a quick survey.

A spokesperson for Currys confirmed with Full Fact that this isn’t a genuine offer from the company.

One post claims the supposed promotion is available for people aged 21 or over as the company is “currently clearing some warehouse space for new models”.

A link included in the comments of the post takes users to a website that features the Currys logo but has a URL that doesn’t match the real Currys website.

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Another post includes a screenshot supposedly showing the Currys website selling a JBL Partybox 320 for £8.55.

If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.

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This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine Currys offer.