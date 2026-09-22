Fake Currys Samsung smartphone offer circulating online

22 September 2026

A Facebook post claiming that people over 25 can get a Samsung smartphone ‘almost free’ from Currys by completing a short survey is not genuine.

The post says: “My daughter works at Currys and just told me about a promotion: if you're over 25, you can complete a short survey and get the Samsung S25 Ultra almost free.”

Currys has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post includes a link in the comments directing users to the supposed survey. However, the URL differs from Currys’ official website and instead redirects to a review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera performance.

We regularly fact check supposed offers from retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it’s worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company’s official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine Currys offer.

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