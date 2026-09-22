Fake Currys Samsung smartphone offer circulating online

A Facebook post claiming that people over 25 can get a Samsung smartphone ‘almost free’ from Currys by completing a short survey is not genuine.

The post says: “My daughter works at Currys and just told me about a promotion: if you're over 25, you can complete a short survey and get the Samsung S25 Ultra almost free.”

Currys has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post includes a link in the comments directing users to the supposed survey. However, the URL differs from Currys’ official website and instead redirects to a review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera performance.