Dunelm isn’t selling garden furniture for less than £10 to people who complete a survey

Social media posts falsely claim people who fill out a survey can purchase a Keter Eden Outdoor Storage garden bench from Dunelm for less than £10.

A spokesperson for Dunelm has confirmed this is not a genuine deal from the company.

Some of the posts share photos of an outdoor bench alongside a Dunelm receipt seemingly showing the bench purchased for £9.95 or £2.95, and encourage people to follow a link in the comments to receive the offer.

While the website this directs people to contains the Dunelm logo, it is not the company’s real site—the URLs are different.

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We've written about similar false offers shared on social media before. If a deal seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if it has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.