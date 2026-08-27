Dunelm isn’t selling garden furniture for less than £10 to people who complete a survey
Social media posts falsely claim people who fill out a survey can purchase a Keter Eden Outdoor Storage garden bench from Dunelm for less than £10.
A spokesperson for Dunelm has confirmed this is not a genuine deal from the company.
Some of the posts share photos of an outdoor bench alongside a Dunelm receipt seemingly showing the bench purchased for £9.95 or £2.95, and encourage people to follow a link in the comments to receive the offer.
While the website this directs people to contains the Dunelm logo, it is not the company’s real site—the URLs are different.
We've written about similar false offers shared on social media before. If a deal seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if it has been shared by the company's official channels, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because a spokesperson for Dunelm confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.
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