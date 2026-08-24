Currys isn’t offering Ninja frozen drink makers to people who fill in a survey

We’ve seen social media posts falsely claiming that Currys is “offering a Ninja SLUSHi to everyone who completes a short survey”.

A spokesperson for the retailer told us this isn’t a genuine offer from the company.

One video shows a woman unboxing the product, with a caption that says: “Get your Ninja SLUSHi by completing a short survey!”.

Another video shows a man who appears to be wearing a Currys uniform talking about the supposed offer. This video is very likely to be AI-generated, because the text on the man’s lanyard is garbled.

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We regularly fact check fake offers purportedly from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.