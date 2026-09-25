Morrisons isn’t giving away free food boxes to people who comment on Facebook posts

Facebook posts claiming Morrisons is giving away free food boxes for its birthday are not genuine.

Morrisons told Full Fact these are not real offers from the supermarket.

The posts say: “As a celebration for Morrisons Birthday in just a few days everyone who Hits like and comments: ‘Box’ gets a free food box. [sic]”

They include images of what appear to be Morrisons-branded “free food boxes” in the store, one beside a sign reading “Celebrating 125 years of Morrisons!”

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Google’s SynthID detector found its watermark in both images, indicating all or part of each was made with Google’s AI tools. Both also show Google’s Gemini logo.

Full Fact has previously checked similar fake Morrisons offers. Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. It’s worth checking whether supposed offers have been shared by a company’s official accounts, which often have more followers and a verified blue tick.