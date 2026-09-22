Facebook post’s ‘National Cheeseburger Day’ deal is not a real Burger King offer
A video shared on Facebook claims that Burger King is offering free meals to users who engage with the post.
But Burger King told Full Fact this is not a genuine offer from the company.
The video features a woman wearing Burger King-branded clothing. She claims that, to celebrate “National Cheeseburger Day”, the chain is offering a free meal to “everyone who hits the like and says ‘beef’”.
The clip appears to have been generated using AI, as evidenced by garbled text that can be seen at various points during the video.
Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. It’s always worth checking whether supposed offers have been shared by a company’s official social media accounts, which will often have more followers and a verified blue tick.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Burger King has confirmed this isn’t one of its genuine offers.
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