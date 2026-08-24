No, Currys is not selling the iPhone 17 Pro Max for less than £10

A number of social media posts have falsely claimed people who fill in a “short survey” can purchase an iPhone 17 Pro Max from Currys “for almost nothing”.

The retailer has confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from the company.

An image included with one of the posts appears to show a Currys order for a 256GB version of the phone for £9.95, discounted from a price of £1,199.

A link included in the comments of some of the posts takes users to a website featuring the Currys logo, but its URL doesn’t match the real Currys website.