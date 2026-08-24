No, Currys is not selling the iPhone 17 Pro Max for less than £10

24 August 2026

A number of social media posts have falsely claimed people who fill in a “short survey” can purchase an iPhone 17 Pro Max from Currys “for almost nothing”.

The retailer has confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from the company.

An image included with one of the posts appears to show a Currys order for a 256GB version of the phone for £9.95, discounted from a price of £1,199.

A link included in the comments of some of the posts takes users to a website featuring the Currys logo, but its URL doesn’t match the real Currys website.

We regularly fact check fake offers purportedly from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine Currys offer.

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