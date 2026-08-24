No, Currys isn’t selling a Ninja Foodi multi-cooker for £8.55
A number of posts on Facebook falsely claim people who “complete a short survey on the Currys website” can purchase a Ninja Foodi multi-cooker “for just £8.55”.
The retailer told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine Currys offer.
The authors of the posts claim to have come across a “clearance sale” which gives people who fill in a survey “the chance to purchase a display model” version of the cooker for a discounted price.
Facebook users are encouraged to follow a link to a website that features the Currys logo, but its URL does not match that of the real Currys website.
We regularly fact check fake offers purportedly from Currys and other retailers. If an offer online seems too good to be true, it's worth checking if the deal has been shared by the company's official channels.