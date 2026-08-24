No, Currys isn’t selling a Ninja Foodi multi-cooker for £8.55

A number of posts on Facebook falsely claim people who “complete a short survey on the Currys website” can purchase a Ninja Foodi multi-cooker “for just £8.55”.

The retailer told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine Currys offer.

The authors of the posts claim to have come across a “clearance sale” which gives people who fill in a survey “the chance to purchase a display model” version of the cooker for a discounted price.

Facebook users are encouraged to follow a link to a website that features the Currys logo, but its URL does not match that of the real Currys website.