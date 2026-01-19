Toby Carvery isn’t giving away free meals to people who comment on Facebook posts

19 January 2026

Facebook posts are once again falsely claiming that the restaurant chain Toby Carvery is giving away free meals to people who like and comment on them.

The posts claim to be “a note from Jack Hughes, President of Toby Carvery” and say: “Your support has kept Toby Carvery going for over 40 years, and for that we’re truly thankful. So as a special reward we're celebrating the our Birthday [sic] with a FREE Carvery for everyone who hits like then says: Roast.”

But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer, and said official Toby Carvery deals will only appear on the brand’s verified social media channels.

Moreover, there is no evidence Toby Carvery has a president called “Jack Hughes” and the image included in the posts does not show Phil Urban, the chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Toby Carvery

