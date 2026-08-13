Picture showing total eclipse over Stonehenge is an AI fake

It’s fake. The picture contains Google’s SynthID watermark. The eclipse visible from the UK on Wednesday 12 August was partial, not total.

The image has been circulating on Facebook with captions saying: “This is what Totality looks like.”

But the picture is fake and the recent eclipse didn’t reach totality in the UK.

A partial eclipse was visible to many people across the country on Wednesday 12 August, with up to 95% of the sun being covered by the moon in some places. But a total eclipse only occurred in other parts of Europe.