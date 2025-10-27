Claim America was sold to ‘five billionaires’ in 1927 is satire

What was claimed A news article from 1927 shows America was sold to five billionaires; the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, DuPonts, Harrimans and Warburgs. Our verdict This article isn’t real. It was published by satirical outlet The Onion in 2005 and has been shared out of context.

An image of a newspaper article supposedly from the 1920s claiming that America was sold to “five billionaires” has been recirculating online. But the ‘article’ isn’t real and originates from the satirical publisher The Onion. In a Threads post, overlaid text reads : “This is a 1927 News Article Showing America was sold to 5 Billionaires. The Rothschild’s, Rockefellers, DuPont’s, Harriman’s and Warburg’s [sic].”

The newspaper headline appears to say “Billionaires buy U.S. from millionaires” with a subheading “Future of Nation in Yet Wealthier Hands”. Through a reverse image search, Full Fact found the same article was published on the website of satirical news outlet, The Onion, in 2005. The image circulating online has been cropped, with a sepia filter added, and does not include The Onion masthead.

