Viral video compilation does not show floods in Texas

This isn’t correct. None of the six clips featured show flooding in the US city of Brenham.

Several of the clips have been edited, with the speed of the footage increased and the visuals horizontally flipped.

But Full Fact has found none of the video clips in the compilation shared online show footage from the Brenham floods.

Severe storm weather in the Texas city of Brenham in early May did cause flooding that led to a 10-year-old girl being killed .

The clips show various scenes of flooding, including large waves hitting a river bank, and vehicles and buildings in different locations being washed away, while screaming and people with American accents shouting can be heard in the background.

The compilation includes six clips of flooding, with overlaid text saying: “Flash floods hit Brenham, Texas today!” and “May 6, 2025”. One version shared on Facebook has been viewed more 2.6 million times.

The footage has been circulating widely online after more flash flooding hit Texas on 4 July, killing at least 132 people , including 36 children , with more than 100 people still listed as missing .

A viral video compilation shared with claims it shows flash floods in Brenham, Texas in May is misleading.

Where do the clips come from?

The first clip shows a wave crashing over a river bank while people can be seen running away.

We geolocated the footage and found it was filmed in Kolkata in India, from a point on the Hooghly River, with the Howrah Bridge visible in the background. The clip used in the compilation has been horizontally flipped.

The same footage was uploaded to YouTube in August 2024, with a description (translated by Google from Hindi) that reads: “On the full moon day there is a huge wave in the valley of the river Ganga.”

The Hooghly River is an arm of the Ganges, also known as the Ganga.

Another clue that this clip was not filmed in Texas is the presence of a sign with Bengali and Hindi writing.

The second clip, which shows rising floodwater washing away cars, was also filmed in India.

Our analysis found this clip is actually of flash floods in Chennai caused by a cyclone which occurred in December 2023.

The third clip in the compilation is also taken from footage of an extreme weather event which occurred in India.

This part of the video shows a truck struggling in fast rising water, and beginning to be swept away.

Full Fact identified the location of the clip as being in Haridwar, in northern India.

Indian media articles from July 2024 feature a higher quality version of the same clip with reports of a truck used by Kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims, devoted to the god Shiva) for transport as having been washed away following heavy rainfall.

The fourth clip in the compilation shows a view from a higher building as cars on a street below are quickly swept away by murky floodwater.

This footage had also been horizontally flipped, and we found it was actually of flash floods in Valencia in Spain, filmed in October 2024.

The penultimate footage in the viral compilation is of the interior of a flooded bus which is continuing to drive along a road.

But this clip is also not from Brenham, nor the state of Texas. Once again it is a flipped clip which was filmed in a suburb of Paris in August 2022 where heavy rainfall caused flooding issues across the French capital.

The final clip shows a view of buildings and debris being swept away by high level and fast moving floodwaters.

While we could not find the original footage, it appears to have been filmed in Japan, not the US.

The clip has been flipped horizontally. Once reversed, we identified a building with the brand name “Homac” visible in the footage. This matches the logo of Homac, a domestic Japanese chain of hardware and DIY stores.

While we cannot be sure in which region this clip was filmed, Japan is prone to major flooding, which often affects many parts of the country.

Before sharing content like this that you see on social media, first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our guides to spotting misleading images and videos can help you better navigate information about crisis events on social media.