Widely debunked Hillary Clinton ‘nooses’ quote recirculates online

What was claimed Ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, the-then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton emailed the Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile, saying that if that “bastard” wins, “we’re all going to hang from nooses”. Our verdict There’s no evidence this quote is real, and it has been debunked many times.

An unevidenced claim that Hillary Clinton sent an expletive-laden email about a possible Donald Trump win in the 2016 US presidential election has been circulating again online. Posts featuring an image of the former Democratic presidential candidate have been shared on Facebook, with overlaid text saying: “If that fuckin bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses! You better fix this shit!”

The posts claim the quote came from an email to Donna Brazile, who was the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), on 17 October 2016. This was prior to the election in November 2016, which was won by first-time Republican candidate Donald Trump. But there’s no evidence this is a real quote from an exchange between Mrs Clinton and Ms Brazile, implied to be about Mr Trump winning. This post has been debunked many times before by other fact checkers.

