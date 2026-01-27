Fake Donald Trump quote calling Republicans the ‘dumbest’ group of voters recirculates

Claims that Donald Trump called Republicans the “dumbest group of voters in the country” are being shared on social media again.

As we’ve explained many times before, there’s no evidence he ever said this.

Some posts include text below the quote suggesting it was taken from “People Magazine, 1998”. People magazine has previously confirmed that it has no record of having published any such interview with Mr Trump or “anything remotely like this quote”.

The posts share a photo of Mr Trump from an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1988. While he was asked whether he’d ever run for the presidency, he did not say the quote attributed to him, or anything about Republican voters specifically.