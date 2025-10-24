Edited photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein circulating again

This image has been altered. The original shows Mr Trump in 1995 with his daughter Ivanka, but her face has been edited out and replaced with Epstein’s.

An edited image showing US president Donald Trump embracing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been shared again on Facebook.

The original photo shows Mr Trump with his daughter Ivanka in 1995, but in the image being shared Ms Trump’s face has been edited out and replaced with that of Epstein. Text that says “Never met the guy!!!” has been overlaid on the image.

While this image of the two embracing is fake, there are real photographs and video footage of Mr Trump and Epstein together.