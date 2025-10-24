Edited photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein circulating again

What was claimed
A photo shows Donald Trump embracing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Our verdict
This image has been altered. The original shows Mr Trump in 1995 with his daughter Ivanka, but her face has been edited out and replaced with Epstein’s.
An edited image showing US president Donald Trump embracing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been shared again on Facebook.
The original photo shows Mr Trump with his daughter Ivanka in 1995, but in the image being shared Ms Trump’s face has been edited out and replaced with that of Epstein. Text that says “Never met the guy!!!” has been overlaid on the image.
While this image of the two embracing is fake, there are real photographs and video footage of Mr Trump and Epstein together.
We’ve written about this image before. A version of it has been circulating online since at least 2020, though the text doesn’t appear on earlier examples of it we’ve seen, and the recent example has been cropped to remove the bodies of Mr Trump and his daughter. In the version shared recently some of Ms Trump’s hair is still visible behind Epstein’s face, however.
Altered and manipulated videos and images can cause misinformation to spread widely online. It’s important to consider whether something is genuine before sharing. Our guides to spotting misleading images and videos can help you to do this.