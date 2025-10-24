Edited photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein circulating again

24 October 2025

What was claimed

A photo shows Donald Trump embracing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Our verdict

This image has been altered. The original shows Mr Trump in 1995 with his daughter Ivanka, but her face has been edited out and replaced with Epstein’s.

An edited image showing US president Donald Trump embracing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been shared again on Facebook.

The original photo shows Mr Trump with his daughter Ivanka in 1995, but in the image being shared Ms Trump’s face has been edited out and replaced with that of Epstein. Text that says “Never met the guy!!!” has been overlaid on the image.

While this image of the two embracing is fake, there are real photographs and video footage of Mr Trump and Epstein together.

Verdict image of picture which appears to show Donald Trump embracing Jeffrey Epstein

We’ve written about this image before. A version of it has been circulating online since at least 2020, though the text doesn’t appear on earlier examples of it we’ve seen, and the recent example has been cropped to remove the bodies of Mr Trump and his daughter. In the version shared recently some of Ms Trump’s hair is still visible behind Epstein’s face, however.

Altered and manipulated videos and images can cause misinformation to spread widely online. It’s important to consider whether something is genuine before sharing. Our guides to spotting misleading images and videos can help you to do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the original image has been edited to include Epstein’s face.

