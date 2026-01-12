Fake image of young Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein recirculates online

This image isn’t real. It was very likely created with artificial intelligence.

An image shared on social media appears to show a younger President Donald Trump with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but it isn’t real and was likely created with artificial intelligence (AI).

Mr Trump appears next to Epstein with overlaid text in a speech bubble pointing to him saying: “Who? Jeffrey Epstein? Never heard of him.” The men are surrounded by young women.

There are clear signs the picture has been created with AI, including Epstein apparently having no legs and three lower legs appearing by the woman on the left. Faces in the background are also warped.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Although this particular image is fake, there are real photographs and video footage of Mr Trump and Epstein together.