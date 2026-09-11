Baseless 9/11 claim recirculates on 25th anniversary of the attacks

What was claimed Planes hitting the Twin Towers did not cause their collapse in 2001. Our verdict This isn’t true, according to official investigations and independent experts. Two major reports concluded that the collapse of the buildings was due to structural damage caused by planes hitting them and resulting fires. What was claimed The BBC reported Building 7 had collapsed half an hour before it happened. Our verdict It’s true the BBC did mistakenly report that World Trade Center 7 had collapsed before it actually did, but this is not evidence of a conspiracy. The BBC has said this was a genuine error during live reporting. 1 of 2 claims

Posts baselessly suggesting that the collapse of the Twin Towers was not caused by planes hitting them are recirculating on Facebook, 25 years on from the 9/11 attacks. An image shared by posts on Facebook and X shows the North Tower under construction, with overlaid text that says: “If you really believe a little plane made this engineering marvel collapse twice you need to do some research.”

Image courtesy of RYAN MURPHY/AFP

We’ve fact checked this claim before, and others have written about similar claims over the years. Official investigations into the 9/11 attacks concluded that the collapse of the Twin Towers was caused by structural damage resulting from planes hitting the towers and the subsequent fires this caused. A report conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) found that heat from fires caused by burning jet fuel “induced additional stresses into the damaged structural frames while simultaneously softening and weakening these frames” and that “this additional loading and the resulting damage were sufficient to induce the collapse of both structures”. A second investigation conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology concluded that the collapse of the buildings “resulted from structural damage from direct and indirect effects of aircraft impact and the ensuing fires”. Independent experts have also explained how the buildings collapsed as a result of structural damage.

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