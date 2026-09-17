Edited video of South Tower on 9/11 circulates again

What was claimed Amateur footage shows that no plane actually hit the South Tower on 9/11. Our verdict False. This footage has been edited and the original clearly shows a plane hitting the South Tower. There is ample evidence that planes were used in the 9/11 attacks.

False claims that a second plane never hit the Twin Towers are being shared online in the aftermath of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. A Facebook post shares a video which appears to show an explosion on the South Tower—the second tower to be attacked—without a plane hitting it. The text on the video reads: “Where is the plane? When amateur footage gets released long after the event…”

This is false. There is ample evidence that two planes hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers causing them to collapse. The same clip was shared five years ago, and fact checkers explained then that the video had been edited to remove the plane hitting the South Tower.

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