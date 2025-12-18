Fake video of mass funeral recirculates on social media

A video being shared on social media with captions suggesting it shows a mass funeral taking place in Sudan is not real, and was most likely generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The clip appears to show hundreds of bodies wrapped in white shrouds being carried on a street, with overlaid text reading “Sudan” and “Pray for Sudan”.

We fact checked this clip earlier in the year when it circulated with claims it showed a mass funeral taking place following an earthquake in Afghanistan.

As we explained then, there are a number of clues the video is not real. Around five seconds into the clip a figure on the left of the crowd appears to transform into a different person, before dissolving into the background. In addition, parts of the crowd appear to be flowing in different directions, and some parts appear blurry.