Fake video of mass funeral recirculates on social media

18 December 2025

What was claimed

A video shows a mass funeral taking place in Sudan.

Our verdict

This video is probably AI-generated.

A video being shared on social media with captions suggesting it shows a mass funeral taking place in Sudan is not real, and was most likely generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The clip appears to show hundreds of bodies wrapped in white shrouds being carried on a street, with overlaid text reading “Sudan” and “Pray for Sudan”.

We fact checked this clip earlier in the year when it circulated with claims it showed a mass funeral taking place following an earthquake in Afghanistan.

As we explained then, there are a number of clues the video is not real. Around five seconds into the clip a figure on the left of the crowd appears to transform into a different person, before dissolving into the background. In addition, parts of the crowd appear to be flowing in different directions, and some parts appear blurry.

The video has also previously been shared alongside claims it shows a mass funeral in Bunar, Pakistan. We’ve found no evidence that this is a real clip filmed in any of the locations it’s been claimed to show.

As AI technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, it’s becoming harder to differentiate between real and fake content online. Our blog has tips on what to look out for if you suspect something may have been created with AI.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this clip is probably AI-generated.

Related topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Social media

Related fact checks

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.