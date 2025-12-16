Man who tackled Bondi Beach suspect misidentified online

This is false. The man filmed tackling one of the alleged attackers has been publicly named by officials as Ahmed al Ahmed.

Posts on Facebook and X have claimed the man in question is called Edward Crabtree. But this isn’t correct—his name is actually Ahmed al Ahmed.

At least fifteen people were killed in the attack at an event marking the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on the beach in Sydney on Sunday, 14 December, with a further 27 people hospitalised. One of the two suspected gunmen, who police have said were a father and son, was also killed.

Video footage filmed by an eyewitness shows a man in a white t-shirt running at a person holding a gun and wrestling with him before managing to seize the weapon and force his retreat.

Since the attack, misleading posts have been circulating on social media falsely claiming that the bystander in the video was actually called ‘Edward Crabtree’. One such post on X has been reposted over 2,000 times.