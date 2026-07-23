Fake image of Ryanair plane after passenger was half sucked out of window circulates

What was claimed An image shows the destroyed cabin window on a Ryanair flight on 10 July after an incident where a passenger was partially sucked out of the plane. Our verdict The image is not genuine. It is an AI-generated fake containing an invisible watermark indicating it was made with OpenAI tools, and the depicted damage—such as a destroyed window frame and glass covering the seats—does not match real photos and videos of the incident.

An image apparently showing a severely damaged window on a Ryanair plane following an incident in which a passenger was almost sucked out mid-flight is not genuine. A 61-year-old Serbian man, Ljubisa Karović, was partially sucked out of the aircraft during an incident on 10 July which saw the acrylic window next to his seat reportedly smashed, and his wife, Svetlana Grković, holding on to his legs and pulling him back in with the help of two other passengers.

There are real images and video footage of the damage on the Ryanair flight, which was travelling from Greece to Germany, and early probes suggest that this was caused by “foreign object damage” to the engine upon take-off, according to the firm’s CEO. But the above picture being widely shared on social media is an AI-generated fake.

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