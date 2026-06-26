Image of queueing traffic does not show people leaving Crimea over fuel shortages

This is incorrect. The image does not show people fleeing Crimea. We matched it to a video posted by an Armenian news outlet on 19 April, showing a traffic jam in Armenia.

An image of gridlocked cars on a motorway has been shared with misleading claims it shows a traffic jam of people leaving Crimea over fuel shortages.

The picture has been shared on Facebook with the caption: “Exodus…. The traffic jam to leave Crimea on the last road out has turned into a parking lot, with cars starting to run out of fuel.”