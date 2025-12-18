Video of soldier shouting at police officer is AI-generated

What was claimed A video shows a British soldier confronting a police officer about arresting people for ‘words’ and saying they are a ‘disgrace to their uniform’. Our verdict This isn’t real. This clip has been created with artificial intelligence.

A video which appears to show a British soldier shouting at a police officer about arresting “people for words” has been created with artificial intelligence. The clip has been circulating widely on social media, including on X where it has 16,000 reposts. However, an expert in spotting AI generated content has told us there are signs this video isn’t real, and it was likely created using AI. After Full Fact contacted OpenAI, the company which owns AI video generation software Sora, they said they had taken action and banned the original creator of the video (rather than those resharing it) from its platform.

In the clip, the soldier appears to say to the police officer: “I sacrificed my life to secure this country’s freedom and its freedom of speech. And now you arrest people for words while turning a blind eye to crimes committed by invaders. You are a disgrace to your uniform and you are an insult to mine.” Dr Siwei Lyu, an expert in digital media forensics at University at Buffalo, State University of New York, told Full Fact after analysing the clip that it was “likely AI-generated”.

