Viral video of protesters tearing down Maduro billboard is from 2024

What was claimed A video shows citizens of Venezuela ripping down a poster of Nicolás Maduro after he was seized by the United States. Our verdict This video actually dates back to July 2024, and was filmed during protests after a disputed presidential election.

A video showing people tearing down a poster of Nicolás Maduro has been shared thousands of times on social media in recent weeks, with captions implying the footage was filmed after the US seized the Venezuelan leader on 3 January. But this video was actually filmed in July 2024, after a disputed presidential election in the country.

The video has been shared on Facebook, Instagram and X with captions saying local residents were ripping down posters of Mr Maduro “following his arrest by the US Delta Force” or “following his capture by the United States government and indictment on narco-terrorism charges”. Although it is true that the US seized Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on 3 January 2026, the video being shared on social media is much older.