Old video of US military exercise shared with claims it shows soldiers landing in Venezuela

What was claimed A video shows US special forces landing in Caracas, Venezuela. Our verdict False. This video is actually from June 2025 and shows a US military exercise in North Carolina.

An old video of a US military exercise in North Carolina has been shared online with claims it shows the recent strikes on Venezuela. The video, which shows soldiers abseiling from a helicopter onto a large building, was filmed in June 2025, more than six months before the United States launched military strikes on the country’s capital, Caracas.

The clip, which has been shared thousands of times across Facebook and X, is captioned “US special forces (Delta Force) have just landed in Caracus [sic], #Venezuela”. While it is true that the US seized the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores in an overnight raid on 3 January, this is not what the video footage shows.

Join 72,953 people who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.