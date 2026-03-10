B-2 stealth bomber flypast video is digital creation

What was claimed A clip shows a US B-2 Spirit stealth bomber plane flying past a US ship in the Persian Gulf. Our verdict This video isn’t real and was digitally created, although these planes have been deployed in the recent US air campaign against Iran.

A video is circulating on social media with claims it shows a US warplane in the Persian Gulf, but it was actually created digitally. The clip was shared on Facebook with the caption: “B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies above a US carrier in the Persian Gulf”. Other posts including the video suggest the plane was sent there to “raise troop morale”.

But the clip circulating on social media is not genuine footage—it was first shared by a Facebook user who also published the clips on Instagram and YouTube, adding a note in the caption saying: “This video is created digitally”. The creator says they make “Mixed reality digital aviation videos”. Higher quality versions show obvious flaws indicating it isn’t real, like low quality textures and people behaving unnaturally. We’ve written about how to spot similarly misleading videos in our guides.

