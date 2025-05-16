Fake CNN graphic comparing India and Pakistan’s conflict statistics circulates online

CNN says it never published this graphic.

A graphic published by CNN of statistics from the recent India-Pakistan conflict shows that India suffered more losses than Pakistan.

A graphic which appears to have been published by CNN showing that India suffered more losses than Pakistan in the recent conflict between the two countries was never published by the outlet.

The image, which has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Facebook, includes the CNN logo and seems to use the media organisation’s usual colourway and format.

The graphic, titled “India-Pakistan Conflict Statistics”, appears to show that India lost more fighter jets, drones, soldiers, civilians, and had more airbases and air defences damaged than Pakistan in the recent conflict earlier this month.

It also includes a news ticker at the bottom of the image saying: “Trump helps curb India’s losses.”

However, this graphic and data was not published by CNN. We have not verified the claims about each side’s losses.

A spokesperson told Full Fact: “This image is fabricated. CNN at no point reported this information.”

Another clue that it isn’t genuine is a grammatical error in the text on the graphic, which says “India did not provide any authentic evidence till date”. It also includes an oddly worded reference to “Indian statements”.

Searching for the graphic on the CNN website and on its social media channels does not bring up any matching results. And reverse image searches of the graphic do not show that it has been shared by other legitimate sources.

India launched air strikes on Pakistan on 7 May following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April, which killed 26. Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack.

Escalating military tensions led to cross-border strikes on military bases and drone attacks by both countries, until a ceasefire was agreed on 10 May.

Both sides have since claimed victory from the conflict, and made differing claims about the numbers of strikes and losses.

We have fact checked other misleading content about the India-Pakistan conflict in recent days.

Before sharing images that you see on social media, consider whether they could have been altered or manipulated before they spread more widely. Our guide to spotting misleading images can help you do this.