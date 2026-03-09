Fake image of Iranian children’s funeral shared online by MP

An image shows the funeral of Iranian schoolchildren after they were killed in a missile strike.

An image showing people leaning over body bags has been widely shared online, including by the Your Party MP Zarah Sultana, with claims it shows parents in Iran burying children killed in a missile strike.

But while this strike on a school did reportedly happen, the image itself is fake.

Iranian authorities said 168 people were killed in an attack on a school on 28 February during the first day ​of US-Israeli attacks on the country. Independent media outlets have not been able to verify details of the incident, but satellite imagery analysis shows multiple strikes and burn marks around a school in the city of Minab.

Iranian state media has released images it says show graves being prepared for victims of the reported missile strike, but these do not match the image being widely shared online, including by Ms Sultana.

Dr Siwei Lyu, an expert in digital media forensics at University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, told Full Fact his analysis showed the image was AI-generated. The account behind the earliest example we could find online said they “shared the AI-generated photo symbolically to reflect the scale of the tragedy”.

We have contacted Ms Sultana for comment.