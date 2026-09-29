Viral NATO video isn’t a ‘new ad campaign’

This isn't the case. The video isn't new. NATO actually posted it in summer 2024 to mark its 75th anniversary.

A video of NATO soldiers is being shared with claims that it is a new NATO promotional clip.

A viral video featuring NATO soldiers is circulating online with the false claim that it is part of a new campaign from the military alliance.

This is not the case. The video isn’t new.

NATO originally posted the video on its social media channels in summer 2024 to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary. The caption said the video was about “protecting our freedom, democracy and our way of life for over 75 years.”

Several Facebook posts sharing the video claim: “NATO just dropped this new promotional clip - to support all the other War Propaganda currently being fed for the masses, as Europe prepares for war with Russia.”

A similar post on X stating NATO had “just dropped” the clip has gathered over one million views.

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We haven’t found any evidence that NATO has shared the video recently.

The claims come amid recent reports that the UK government is planning a national resilience public awareness campaign to “inform the public of the small but important steps they can take to be prepared in case of emergencies and disruption”, which could arise from a range of threats including cyber attacks or severe weather events.

Misleading posts like this can spread quickly online. This article provides tools to help you check if an image or video has been shared in the original context.