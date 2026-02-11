Old video of Russian submarine test shared with false claim it shows Iran launching missiles

What was claimed A video shows Iran launching missiles from beneath the sea. Our verdict False. This video was posted by the Russian Ministry of Defense in 2018 and shows a Russian submarine testing intercontinental ballistic missiles.

A video of missiles being launched “from beneath the sea” has been widely shared on social media with claims it shows Iran’s “terrifying capabilities”. But this video has nothing to do with Iran. It actually dates back to 2018 and shows a Russian submarine testing intercontinental ballistic missiles.