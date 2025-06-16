Likely AI image of destroyed planes shared with claims it shows Tel Aviv airport

This isn’t a real picture of an Iranian strike. It is a still from a video which has almost certainly been generated with artificial intelligence (AI).

An image which is being shared with claims it shows damage caused by Iranian strikes on Tel Aviv’s airport in Israel isn’t genuine.

The picture, which has been posted on Facebook with the caption “Surprise......Iran successfully hit Tel Aviv airport in Israel”, appears to show five planes on the tarmac, some on fire and others with significant damage, bearing what resembles El Al airline livery.

However, this picture does not show what is claimed. Using reverse image search tools, Full Fact traced the image to a video posted on TikTok on 15 June.

The image being shared on Facebook appears to be a screenshot of this video, which is in higher quality than the screenshot, and also shows several ambulances moving between the planes, and the sound of sirens in the background.

While this video is not labelled as having been created with artificial intelligence (AI), and initially appears convincing, there are several clues that it was generated using AI tools.

There are visual glitches in the rendering of the plane at the forefront of the image, with portholes along the cabin also appearing in a gap where a section of the plane is missing.

This error is also replicated in a similar gap in the aircraft in the middle of the image.

The video also uses a “police siren sound effect” as its audio, rather than original audio as you might expect with something that was really captured on camera. The same TikTok account has also posted a number of other videos that also bear the hallmarks of AI creation.

Additionally we could find no credible reports of Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv sustaining the kind of damage that the image and video shows, although it has been closed “until further notice” since 13 June.

Three of Israel’s major airlines, including El Al, also said on Friday they were evacuating aircraft out of the country following the strikes on Iran.

The image has been shared in the wake of the Israel-Iran conflict, which has seen both countries launching strikes against each other following Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites on 13 June 2025.

During times of conflict, misinformation can spread quickly online. Before sharing content that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trusted and verified source. Our guides and tips on spotting misleading images, videos and AI-generated content can help you do this.