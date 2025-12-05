Video compilation includes faked clips of Israeli missile strikes on Iranian bases

What was claimed New footage shows recent Israeli attacks in Iran. Our verdict Three of these clips are not real, and were probably made with artificial intelligence. One clip appears to be genuine footage of the strikes in June this year.

A viral video compilation that supposedly shows “new footage” of Israeli missiles hitting Iranian bases in June this year includes three clips that were probably made using artificial intelligence (AI). The video, which has been shared thousands of times across X and Facebook, features four different clips of explosions. Experts told us three of these clips were most likely made with AI, but one is probably a real video segment.

Many of the clips being shared on social media are quite grainy and blurry, making it difficult to identify signs of AI. But the earliest version Full Fact could find was posted on Instagram on 1 December in much higher definition, which made it easier to see mistakes and glitches common in AI-generated videos. The first clip shows several monitors on the left of the screen and a group of people clustered near a door on the right. Within seconds there is a large explosion. We consulted two experts about this: Dr Siwei Lyu, an expert in digital media forensics at University at Buffalo, State University of New York, and Professor Hany Farid, who specialises in digital forensics, misinformation and image analysis at the University of California, Berkeley, and is Chief Science Officer at GetReal Security, a cybersecurity company focused on preventing malicious threats from generative AI. They both told us they found evidence of AI-generation in this clip. Dr Lyu highlighted the unnatural warping and irregular shapes of the doorframe as a clue the clip was made using AI, as well as the unnatural shifting and ‘breathing’ motion of the static map board. He also pointed out that the monitors remain completely static during the explosion, revealing a fake 2D overlay. Professor Farid also described physical inconsistencies in the perspective geometry of the room interiors.

The second clip shows a man standing in military uniform in the middle of a room, with what looks like an Iranian flag on the left hand side. Again, within a few moments, there is an explosion. Professor Farid said he also thought this clip was AI-generated based on a visual inspection. Dr Lyu agreed, noting that the digital clock displays “fluctuating, incoherent symbols instead of “stable, legitimate time data”. He also explained that the standing man “exhibits unnatural body warping and sudden hand displacement just before the explosion” and that the radar scanning line is “warped and crooked violating the straight line geometry of real displays”. Both experts said there was evidence of AI-generation in the fourth clip too. It shows men looking at monitors before another explosion. Professor Farid again highlighted the perspective geometry, while Dr Lyu showed how the keyboards exhibited “unnatural proportions”, appearing “excessively wide”. A man in the video also fails to react to the explosion, remaining completely static and motionless. We also identified distorted-looking headphones on the desks, that appear to only have one earpiece each.