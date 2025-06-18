Israel-Iran misinformation is circulating online - what to watch out for

Image courtesy of Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP

AI-generated and miscaptioned footage and images are circulating widely on social media as the Israel-Iran conflict continues. Both countries have launched multiple strikes against each other following Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites on 13 June 2025. Here are some of the most viral claims we’ve fact checked as of Wednesday 18 June, and some tips on what to watch out for. We’ll be adding to this article as and when more examples emerge.

