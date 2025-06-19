Image doesn’t show ‘Israeli pilot captured in Iran’

This isn’t correct. The image is actually of Lieutenant Daniela Figueroa, who in 2021 became Chile’s first female pilot in the country’s navy.

A picture shows an Israeli female pilot, Sarah Ahronot, who has been captured in Iran.

A picture is being shared on social media with misleading claims it depicts an Israeli female pilot who has been captured in Iran.

In the image, which has been circulating on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, a smiling woman in a uniform can be seen standing in front of what looks like a military plane.

Captions shared with the picture claim she is “Sarah Ahronot”, an “Israeli female pilot” who has been “captured in Iran”.

It comes as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missile and drone strikes, after Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on 13 June, killing senior Iranian military leaders.

But the image being shared is misleading.

It actually shows Lieutenant Daniela Figueroa, who in 2021 became Chile’s first female Naval Aviator—a pilot within its navy.

In the original image it is clear that her uniform also bears her surname, and a patch with her full name can also be seen.

We could find no credible reports of a female Israeli pilot called Sarah Ahronot having been captured by Iran as part of the ongoing conflict.

However, the Tasnim News Agency in Iran which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claimed a female Israeli fighter pilot had been captured after two Israeli planes were downed by Iran. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said these claims are “completely baseless”.

Since the recent conflict in the Middle East began, Full Fact has seen misinformation circulating widely on social media. Before sharing content that you see online, consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our guides to spotting misleading images and videos can help you do this.