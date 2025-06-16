Old video of Kyiv drone attack shared as recent footage of Israel-Iran conflict

A video is being shared on social media alongside claims it shows an Iranian drone strike in Israel—but the footage actually dates back to October 2022, and shows a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The video being shared on social media shows what appears to be a drone causing an explosion in a built-up area. Sirens can be heard in the background. It is captioned: “Moments ago an Iranian drone struck TelAviv [sic].”

Full Fact traced the video back to footage of drone attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine, in October 2022. The footage appears to have been horizontally flipped.

While there have been reports of explosions and damage in Tel Aviv in recent days, the footage being shared is unrelated to recent events.

The clip has been shared amid the Israel-Iran conflict, which has seen both countries launching strikes against each other following Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites on 13 June 2025.

We often see videos and images shared online in the wake of major global events that don’t show the things they claim to. We’ve fact checked several posts related to Israel and Iran in recent months. For tips on how to verify content before you share it, read our guide.