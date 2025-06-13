Old video shared with claims it shows Iran retaliating against Israel

This footage is old and dates back to October 2024, although does appear to show Iranian missiles targeting Israel.

A video is being shared on social media alongside claims it shows Iranian missiles launched against Israel in retaliation for Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites on 13 June 2025.

The social media posts are captioned: “🚨SCENES As missiles coming from Iran 🇮🇷 have reached Israel 🇮🇱 🚨 It’s now a two way war ☢️”.

It’s also been shared on TikTok with a caption saying: “BREAKING: Israel just launched a massive strike on Iran.”

But this footage actually dates back to at least October 2024, when it was shared with claims it showed Iranian missiles hitting Israel.

Full Fact has not been able to verify the location of the original video, but it is true that Iran launched hundreds of missiles against Israel on 1 October 2024, in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Israeli military has said Iran fired more than 100 drones towards Israel after Israel’s attack on 13 June 2025. But the video being shared on social media is old, and does not show these recent events.

We often see videos and images shared online in the wake of major global events that don’t show the things they claim to. We’ve fact checked several posts related to Israel and Iran in recent months. For tips on how to verify content before you share it, read our guide.