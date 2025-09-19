What do we know about the arrests at the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ march?

What was claimed It’s been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police that of the 26 people arrested at the “Unite the Kingdom” protests only eight were involved in the march, and 18 of those arrested were counter-protesters. Our verdict This is false. The Metropolitan Police hasn’t said this—it’s said 24 people were arrested, of which 23 were believed to be people involved in the "Unite the Kingdom" protest, with one believed to have been involved in the counter-protest.

What was claimed Only 30% of the arrests on Saturday were “Unite the Kingdom” protesters, with 70% being counter-protesters. Our verdict There’s no evidence that this is the case. The Met Police have said of the 24 arrested, 23 were believed to have been involved in the main protest, with one believed to have been involved in the counter-protest.

We’ve spotted several social media posts making claims about the numbers of arrests related to the “Unite the Kingdom” march in London on Saturday 13 September. Some claim that the Metropolitan Police said that eight people who took part in the march were arrested with the other 18 arrested being counter-protesters, while others claimed that 70% of people arrested were counter-protesters. But there’s no evidence these figures are correct, and the Metropolitan Police hasn’t issued any such numbers. Instead, it said it made 24 arrests on Saturday (not 26), with 23 believed to be people involved in the Unite the Kingdom protest, and one believed to have been involved in the counter-protest.

One social media post shared hundreds of times said: “It’s now been CONFIRMED by the Met Police that of the 26 arrests reported by the media only 8 were attributed to UTK British Patriots! 18 arrests were counter protest agitators!” Other social media posts claimed “only 30% of the arrests on Saturday were Uniting the Kingdom protesters, with 70% being counter-protesters”.

