No, the government hasn’t legalised marriage between brothers and sisters and parents and children

Sir Keir Starmer has legalised marriage between brothers and sisters or parents and their children.

Viral posts being shared on social media falsely claim that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has legalised incest in the UK at the request of the Muslim community.

One post on X, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times, says: “WOW!!! Cant make this up!!!! INCEST LEGALIZED. At the request of the Muslim lobby, Keir Starmer legalized in the United Kingdom marriages between brothers and sisters, fathers and daughters, sons, and mothers.”

The post then quotes from a supposed exchange in Parliament in which “one of the deputies” allegedly says to the Prime Minister: “Mr Starmer, do you understand what you are doing? You are legalizing marriages between brothers and sisters, between parents and children.

“This carries catastrophic health risks for people, many of which can not be determined until the child is born. If this practice continues from generation to generation, the English people will disappear.”

According to the post, Mr Starmer then replied: “Yes. I have already stated my position.”

The post is accompanied by footage from the House of Commons, but the words that were actually spoken do not match those in the post. The filmed exchange is from 5 March 2025 and shows Conservative MP Richard Holden asking Mr Starmer whether he will support his Bill—the Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship Bill)—to ban marriage between first cousins.

Instead of the answer quoted in the post, the footage shows Mr Starmer actually saying: “Mr Speaker, we have taken our position on that Bill.”