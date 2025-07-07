Website didn’t publish recipe for ‘Israeli haggis’

This isn’t real. The creator, an account on X, said it was made in 2023 as a joke and there is no record of such a recipe ever having been published on the website.

One caption shared with the post says: “How desperate do you have to be to appropriate Scottish cuisine?”

The apparent screenshot circulating on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) appears to be from a website called ‘My Jewish Learning’, and shows a picture of a haggis, under the heading ‘Israeli food’ and a subheading saying: “The tradition [sic] Israeli pudding made with sheep entrails and oats.”

A picture appearing to show that a Jewish website published a recipe for haggis describing it as “Israeli food” is satire—but is being shared online with captions suggesting it is genuine.

But while the posts appear to be taking this content at face value, this is not a genuine screenshot of a real online recipe.

This image and another which appeared to show a spaghetti alla carbonara recipe on the same website, were shared on X by a user who stated they had created the images as “jokes” in 2023, that they were “fake” and made to “poke fun”.

Full Fact could find no record of either recipe being published by the My Jewish Learning site, although it did publish a news article in 2017 about a Kosher version of haggis being sold at a deli in Scotland.

When we’re looking at claims that go viral on social media we cover a huge range of topics—and they include satirical claims which are shared without context, or claims which some may consider obviously false. But even if something seems obvious to you or your immediate network, it may not be to everyone, particularly more casual internet users.

Before sharing content that you see online, first consider whether it is genuine and comes from a trustworthy source, or if it could have been created to be satirical.