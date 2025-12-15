Police forces across the UK have not been searching for a missing 13-year-old called ‘Harley Steward’

Police forces in these areas say they have no record of any such missing person.

Local Facebook groups across the country have been warned to look out for a 13-year-old boy named Harley Steward who has supposedly gone missing—but police forces in the areas concerned say they have no record of any such case.

The reports appeared in two Facebook groups for Sheffield, but South Yorkshire Police told Full Fact that it has no record of anyone by that name from South Yorkshire going missing this year, and it has not shared any appeals from other forces for any missing person with that name.

The posts from June said, in part: “MISSING TEEN It takes two seconds to share! Sheffield.

“13-year-old Harley Steward has been missing for 48 hours after he left his friend’s home. Unfortunately, there is still no sign of him. We are asking for the community's help.”